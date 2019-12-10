Peterborough offering free transit, accessible services for New Year’s Eve celebrations

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Peterborough is once again partnering with Wolfe Lawyers to offer free late-night transit service on New Year’s Eve.

It’s the fifth consecutive year for the partnership, which will offer free transit on all 12 regular routes between 7:20 p.m. on Dec. 31 and 3:20 a.m. on Jan. 1. The last bus will leave Peterborough’s downtown terminal at 2:40 a.m.

Accessible service will also run during the same hours. Requests from eligible clients will be accepted until 12:20 a.m. and service will continue until 3:20 a.m. Bookings are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. Riders wishing to travel during peak times are encouraged to reserve their trips in advance.

“I wish Peterborough residents a happy, healthy new year,” stated Coun. Kemi Akap, the city’s co-chair of transportation.

“This service is for everyone, whether you drink or not. If you are planning to drink, please plan ahead to drink responsibly and take free Peterborough Transit to get to and from New Year’s festivities.”

Coun. Don Vassiliadis, co-chair of transportation, noted that Wolf Lawyers is also sponsoring a free New Year’s Eve family skate at the Evinrude Centre on Monaghan Road on Dec. 31.

Skating will be available on the Freedom Mobile ice pad from 1:30 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. and on the Leon’s Peterborough ice pad from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

“Thank you to our Peterborough Transit drivers and our corporate partner Wolfe Lawyers for safely transporting thousands of people on New Year’s Eve each year,” Vassiliadis said.

Bill Wolfe of Wolfe Lawyers says his law firm is proud to continue the partnership with the city.

“Providing citizens complimentary transit service ensuring the safe arrival and return home from New Year’s celebrations continues to deliver our commitment to this community,” he said.

