Silver alert issued for missing Winnipeg senior

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Winnipeg police have activated a silver alert and for a missing senior.

Nicolas Chlopan, 85, was last seen in Winnipeg’s downtown area Monday morning.

Missing – Silver Alert: Nicolas Chlopan, 85. Last seen in the downtown area of Winnipeg early this morning.

WPS activates a silver alert when a vulnerable adult person with a cognitive impairment is reported missing.https://t.co/ToidilRnsA pic.twitter.com/6ey8zkvzhI — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) December 9, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

Police are concerned for his well-being.

Chlopan is 5’6” tall, 143 lbs., and was last seen wearing a black jacket, purple shirt, and blue pants.

A silver alert is activated when a vulnerable adult person with a cognitive impairment is reported missing.

1:25 Manitoba MLA calls for Silver Alert system to help find missing adults Manitoba MLA calls for Silver Alert system to help find missing adults