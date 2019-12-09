Silver alert issued for missing Winnipeg senior

Winnipeg police have activated a silver alert and for a missing senior.
Nicolas Chlopan, 85, was last seen in Winnipeg’s downtown area Monday morning.
Police are concerned for his well-being.
Chlopan is 5’6” tall, 143 lbs., and was last seen wearing a black jacket, purple shirt, and blue pants.
A silver alert is activated when a vulnerable adult person with a cognitive impairment is reported missing.
