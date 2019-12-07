Menu

World

Shooting kills 4 near Mexico’s presidential residence

By Staff Reuters
Posted December 7, 2019 7:18 pm
Military helicopters fly past the Mexican flag atop the National Palace, during the annual Independence Day military parade in Mexico City's main square, known as the Zocalo, Friday, Sept. 16, 2016.
Military helicopters fly past the Mexican flag atop the National Palace, during the annual Independence Day military parade in Mexico City's main square, known as the Zocalo, Friday, Sept. 16, 2016. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Four people were killed and two injured in a shooting on Saturday near Mexico’s National Palace, the presidential residence in the capital’s historic downtown, officials said.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador was in southeastern Mexico on Saturday.

READ MORE: ‘We are working well’: Negotiators seek to strike deal as CUSMA talks continue

Preliminary reports indicated that an armed man entered a building on a small street near the palace looking to relieve himself, Mexico City police said.

After two people in the building reproached him, the man withdrew a pistol and opened fire.

When police arrived, they found four people with gunshot wounds lying in the building’s courtyard, and shot at the gunman.

Paramedics found the gunman dead, along with two other people, the police said.

One of three people who sustained injuries died en route to the hospital.

READ MORE: Trump ‘temporarily’ holds off on listing Mexican cartels as terrorist groups

More than 100 police officers rapidly arrived and cordoned off the street, according to television images.

The building sits in a narrow street that opens onto an entrance of the National Palace used daily by government staff and reporters.

© 2019 Reuters
