World

Denuclearization off the negotiating table with U.S., North Korea’s UN envoy says

By Staff Reuters
Posted December 7, 2019 12:09 pm
Trump on North Korea: if U.S. has to use military force, 'we'll do it'
WATCH: Trump says if U.S. has to use military force in regards to North Korea 'we'll do it'

North Korea‘s ambassador to the United Nations said on Saturday that denuclearization is already off the negotiating table with the United States and lengthy talks with Washington were not needed.

READ MORE: North Korea threatens to call Trump ‘dotard’ again, if he calls Kim Jong Un ‘rocket man’

The ambassador, Kim Song, said in a statement the “sustained and substantial dialog” sought by the United States was a “time-saving trick” to suit its domestic political agenda.

North Korea launches Thanksgiving message for the U.S.
North Korea launches Thanksgiving message for the U.S.

“We do not need to have lengthy talks with the U.S. now and denuclearization is already gone out of the negotiating table,” he said in the statement made available to Reuters.

-More to come

© 2019 Reuters
