Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Over $240K raised for charity during 770 CHQR’s annual Pledge Day radiothon

By Haley Jarmain 770 CHQR
Posted December 6, 2019 11:34 pm
Calgary Children's Foundation chair John Vos and administrator Betty Jo Kaiser accept a donation from Tammy Truman, owner of Truman Insurance.
Calgary Children's Foundation chair John Vos and administrator Betty Jo Kaiser accept a donation from Tammy Truman, owner of Truman Insurance. Adam Toy/ 770 CHQR

Over $240,000 was raised during Global News Radio 770 CHQR’s annual Pledge Day radiothon on Friday.

The money raised goes to the Calgary Children’s Foundation which helps out small children’s charities in the Calgary area.

READ MORE: Pledge Day an opportunity to help Calgary kids that ‘fall through the cracks’

“For us to hit this, and to be able to get people to donate, there’s a real undercurrent of generosity in this city,” said foundation chair John Vos.

The 13-hour radiothon happens on the first Friday of December each year.

The 2019 event featured appearances from Calgary’s mayor, the police chief, Calgary Stampeders alumni and local businesses.

Story continues below advertisement

“We have really found our way in being big and helping the small,” Vos said. “There’s so many small initiatives and charities in the city and they don’t have the wherewithal — they don’t have the ability to raise money or funds, so we’ve stepped into that gap.”

In 2019, the foundation granted funds to 30 children’s charities, with grants ranging from $1,000 to $20,000.

READ MORE: Calgary Children’s Foundation disburses Pledge Day funds to 30 charities

READ MORE: 770 CHQR Pledge Day 2018 raises $240,000 for Calgary Children’s Foundation

Related News
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CharitymediaRadiothon770 chqr770 CHQR Pledge DayGlobal News Radio 770 CHQR2019 Pledge DayCalagry Children's FoundationCCF Pledge Day
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.