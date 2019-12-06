Over $240K raised for charity during 770 CHQR’s annual Pledge Day radiothon

Send this page to someone via email

Over $240,000 was raised during Global News Radio 770 CHQR’s annual Pledge Day radiothon on Friday.

The money raised goes to the Calgary Children’s Foundation which helps out small children’s charities in the Calgary area.

“For us to hit this, and to be able to get people to donate, there’s a real undercurrent of generosity in this city,” said foundation chair John Vos.

The 13-hour radiothon happens on the first Friday of December each year.

The 2019 event featured appearances from Calgary’s mayor, the police chief, Calgary Stampeders alumni and local businesses.

For those of us that can afford to give, it’s important to give a little bit more this time of year. Thanks to everyone at the @770CHQR family for al you do for @CalChildrenFdn. Call 403-974-8255 to pledge what you can to help other Calgarians. https://t.co/Up6oytRw6i pic.twitter.com/wzGoFJ1scS — Naheed Nenshi (@nenshi) December 6, 2019

“We have really found our way in being big and helping the small,” Vos said. “There’s so many small initiatives and charities in the city and they don’t have the wherewithal — they don’t have the ability to raise money or funds, so we’ve stepped into that gap.”

In 2019, the foundation granted funds to 30 children’s charities, with grants ranging from $1,000 to $20,000.

We are so honoured and humbled to have been a part of Pledge Day radiothon with Calgary Children’s Foundation, @GlobalCalgary @770CHQR and @WestinCalgary! From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for your continued support. pic.twitter.com/lWen36atlQ — Helen McPhaden (@stardalecharity) December 7, 2019