Rare frost flowers have been spotted across B.C. Here’s how they are formed

Send this page to someone via email

These rare and stunning frost flowers have been spotted on lakes and ponds around B.C. over the past week and a half. Viewers from all over the Cariboo and Central Interior have been sending in photos.

While they are made of ice, these flowers are delicate and break easily when touched.

Frost flowers on Greeny Lake, east of Lack La Hache by Candace Copley Frost Flowers on Eaglet Lake, east of Prince George by Amber Shipley Frost Flowers on 10 Mile Lake, Quesnel by Dr. Lizaan van Heerden Frost Flowers on Chimney Lake, west of Williams Lake by Sue and Todd Voth Frost Flower near 100 Mile House by Jamie Hughes-Rywaczuk

This type of frost is rarely seen because it requires a very specific combination of both weather and ice conditions in order to occur.

First, the ice must be fairly thin so that the temperature of the ice is not too cold. That is why this phenomenon typically occurs near the beginning of the winter season, and it is not recommended you venture out on to the ice.

Frost flowers on 10 Mile Lake, Quesnel by Dr. Lizaan van Heerden Frost flowers on Chimney Lake, west of Williams Lake by Sue and Todd Voth Frost flowers on Eaglet Lake, east of Prince George by Amber Shipley Frost flowers on Eaglet Lake, east of Prince George by Amber Shipley Frost flowers on Greeny Lake, east of Lac La Hache by Louise Bruneau Frost flowers on 10 Mile Lake, Quesnel by Dr. Lizaan van Heerden Dr. Lizaan van Heerden

Story continues below advertisement

Second, the weather must be cold and calm. The wind speed must be below 5 km/h and air temperature must drop to at least -15 degrees Celsius.

Under these specific conditions, the difference in temperature between the ice and the air causes the ice to “sublimate.” This means the ice, a solid, changes to a gas.

When this gas touches the cold air, the moisture in the gas freezes, creating the most beautiful fern-like flower pedals.

Frost flowers on Snag Lake, 108 Mile Ranch by Tim Matlock Frost flowers on Ness Lake, Prince George by Donna Renshaw Frost flowers near 108 Mile by Sawi Omer Frost flowers on Inks Lake along Lac Le Jeune Road, close to Kamloops by Loekie van der Wal

Please share your photos by sending us an email to weatherwindow@globaltv.com or tweeting @KGordonGlobalBC.