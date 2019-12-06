Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

List of priests accused of sexual abuse is ‘substantially correct’: Diocese of London

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted December 6, 2019 1:36 pm
A statement from the Diocese of London said that Bishop Ronald Fabbro has met with a number of survivors of sexual abuse and their families.
A statement from the Diocese of London said that Bishop Ronald Fabbro has met with a number of survivors of sexual abuse and their families. Diocese of London / Twitter

A recently-published list of Catholic priests accused or convicted of sexual abuse is “substantially correct,” according to a statement from the Diocese of London.

The list, published Wednesday by the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests (SNAP), contains the names of 36 priests who worked in the London-area, along with a number of other cities such as Toronto, Windsor and Sarnia.

READ MORE: ‘The cover up was terribly wrong’: London bishop addresses Pennsylvania sex abuse

A statement from the Diocese of London was published a day later and expressed “our utmost regret for the suffering that has been incurred as a result of clergy sexual abuse.”

The statement noted that while the list “appears to be substantially correct… we cannot confirm its accuracy in its entirety.”

“We can confirm, however, that there are four other priests against whom allegations involving minors have been made,” the statement said. “None of the priests continues to work within the Diocese or elsewhere in the Church.”

Story continues below advertisement

The statement provided no comfort for SNAP’s southwestern Ontario leader Brenda Brunelle.

“I was a little disheartened when I read that I was missing four names,” Brunelle said.

“Who are those four names?”

Tweet This

Brunelle said she had reached out to the diocese’s bishop, Rev. Ronald Fabbro, in hopes that he’d be the one to release the names included on SNAP’s list.

“He didn’t even have (the) courtesy or compassion to reach out to me — a victim of child abuse in his diocese.”

Sex abuse victims sue Catholic Church with new NY law
Sex abuse victims sue Catholic Church with new NY law

In its statement, the diocese noted that Fabbro has met with a number of sexual abuse survivors and their families.

The statement added that as part of the diocese’s commitment to supporting survivors, “Those who wish to tell their story may do so, and those who are concerned about being inadvertently identified can choose to remain protected by confidentiality.”

Global News reached out to the Diocese of London for further comment, but received no response by the time of publishing.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OntarioLondonTorontoCatholic ChurchSarniaSex CrimesBishopSNAPclergy sexual abuseBrenda BrunelleRev. Ronald FabbroRoman Catholic Diocese of LondonSurvivors Network of those Abused by Priests
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.