B.C. police watchdog seeks witnesses to Penticton arrest

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is seeking witnesses to an arrest in Penticton, B.C.

On Nov. 8 at approximately 8:40 a.m., officers attempted to arrest a man after a theft from a store in Penticton.

The male resisted arrest and sustained a head injury, according to a press release issued by the IIO on Thursday.

He was taken to hospital but ran away and had to be returned later, again by police.

The man was admitted to hospital where his condition deteriorated and he died six days later, on Nov. 14.

The IIO said it has identified the following witnesses as being able to provide valuable information to the investigation.

Between 8:30 a.m. and 8:45 a.m. on Nov. 8:

The driver and or occupants of a tan or grey coloured Honda Odyssey with a hood deflector stopped at the junction of Government Street and Forestbrook Drive for police before continuing.

The driver and or occupants of a purple or grey Honda CRV that turned right onto Forestbrook Drive.

The IIO is asking for these witnesses and any others who may have seen, heard, or recorded the incident to contact the IIO Witness Line at 1-855-446-8477.

The IIO is the independent civilian oversight agency of the police in B.C.

It investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.

