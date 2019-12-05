Man accused of throwing ‘a pair of ferrets’ at cars in vandalism spree

Send this page to someone via email

Police have reportedly arrested one man in connection with a bizarre case of vandalism and ferret-flinging, which left a dozen vehicles damaged in a small English town.

A 25-year-old man threw “a pair of ferrets at a vehicle” and used a ferret box to damage several others along the road, according to a news release from North Yorkshire Police. The incident happened Monday evening in Harrogate, a town in North Yorkshire, England.

The suspect dented, scratched or smashed the windows on at least 12 cars, police said. Several bystanders eventually stepped in and subdued him.

The suspect does not have a fixed address, police said. He was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal — an animal cruelty-related charge.

Investigators are appealing for witnesses in the case to come forward.

The two ferrets are now in the hands of the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

“The ferrets appear to be in good condition,” a spokesperson for the RSPCA told BBC News. “They will be cared for and put up for rehoming in due course.”