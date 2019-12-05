Menu

Canada

90’s nostalgia: Aqua, Vengaboys, Eiffel 65 and 2 Unlimited to hit Calgary on Electric Circus tour

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted December 5, 2019 11:10 am
.

A number of bands that hit it big in the 1990s will be coming to Calgary next year to perform at the Big Four Roadhouse.

Aqua, Jenny Berggren from Ace of Base, Vengaboys, Eiffel 65, 2 Unlimited and Haddaway are all a part of the 90’s Nostalgia – Electric Circus Edition tour, which pays tribute to the iconic Much Music show.

READ MORE: From Backstreet Boys to the Lion King: Why we crave nostalgia

The Calgary concert will be held at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 17 and is an 18+ event.

Electric Circus’ longest-running and original host Monika Deol will be emceeing the tour.

Tickets to the 90’s concert go on sale on Friday, Dec. 5 through Ticketmaster.ca.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary concertAqua'90s nostalgiaMuch MusicElectric Circus2 UnlimitedAce of BaseEiffel 65Electric Circus tourHaddawayJenny BerggrenJenny from Ace of BaseVengaboys
