2 arrested after Delta Police recover $140K in alleged stolen property from home

A collection of property believed to be stolen and worth around $140,000 was seized by police from a Delta home Wednesday, prompting the arrests of two people.

Delta Police said officers executed a search warrant at a property in the 4600-block of 51 Street along with the Lower Mainland District Emergency Response Team.

Inside the home, police recovered a “large number of items believed to have been stolen,” Insp. Guy Leeson with the Delta Police Property Crime Unit said in a statement.

“It’s definitely satisfying for our Property Crime Unit officers, who did some great work on this investigation,” he said.

The items include numerous tools and machinery, police said, including an item recently reported stolen from a Ladner farm.

Leeson said police are in the process of identifying the property and have begun returning the items to their owners.

The two suspects were arrested but later released with a promise to appear in court in February.

No charges have been laid, but police have forwarded recommendations to Crown for consideration.

Police say no one was injured while the search warrant was executed and there was no risk to public safety.

Anyone who has further information helpful to the investigation, which is ongoing, is asked to contact Delta Police.

