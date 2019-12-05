Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

2 arrested after Delta Police recover $140K in alleged stolen property from home

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted December 5, 2019 12:13 am
Delta Police have announced a local man has been charged with 11 counts, including assault with a weapon and uttering threats.
Delta Police have announced a local man has been charged with 11 counts, including assault with a weapon and uttering threats. Delta Police

A collection of property believed to be stolen and worth around $140,000 was seized by police from a Delta home Wednesday, prompting the arrests of two people.

Delta Police said officers executed a search warrant at a property in the 4600-block of 51 Street along with the Lower Mainland District Emergency Response Team.

Inside the home, police recovered a “large number of items believed to have been stolen,” Insp. Guy Leeson with the Delta Police Property Crime Unit said in a statement.

READ MORE: Delta man facing charges for alleged harassment of woman and her family

“It’s definitely satisfying for our Property Crime Unit officers, who did some great work on this investigation,” he said.

The items include numerous tools and machinery, police said, including an item recently reported stolen from a Ladner farm.

Story continues below advertisement

Leeson said police are in the process of identifying the property and have begun returning the items to their owners.

The two suspects were arrested but later released with a promise to appear in court in February.

READ MORE: Delta Police issue warning after new Canadian resident scammed out of $6K by fake officer

No charges have been laid, but police have forwarded recommendations to Crown for consideration.

Police say no one was injured while the search warrant was executed and there was no risk to public safety.

Anyone who has further information helpful to the investigation, which is ongoing, is asked to contact Delta Police.

Delta police officer hailed as hero in school attack
Delta police officer hailed as hero in school attack
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeDeltaStolen PropertyDelta policeProperty CrimeDelta crimestolen property recovereddelta property crimedelta stolen propertyproperty recovered
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.