Former Motherisk website run by SickKids now features cannabis blog, hospital says

TORONTO – A Toronto children’s hospital is warning the public that a website it used to run has fallen into the hands of a third party.

The Hospital for Sick Children says it closed its motherisk.org website in April and let the domain name expire.

But the web address now connects to a cannabis blog that primarily discusses the use of the non-psychoactive cannabidiol that is found in marijuana.

A SickKids spokeswoman says the failure to secure the domain from future use was an oversight by the hospital.

Motherisk shut down in the wake of a now-discredited program that tested for drug and alcohol use that was used in child protection and criminal cases.

Results of Motherisk tests had a significant impact on dozens of families across the province.

When SickKids maintained control of the Motherisk site, it was used as a resource for information about medications and other exposures during pregnancy and breastfeeding.