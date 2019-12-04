Menu

Australia Wildfires

BC Wildfire Service pitching in to fight Australian wildfires

By The Canadian Press
Posted December 4, 2019 10:26 am
In this image made from video, forest trees are on fire in Hillville, New South Wales state, Australia, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019.
In this image made from video, forest trees are on fire in Hillville, New South Wales state, Australia, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019. (Australian Broadcasting Corporation via AP)

British Columbia has sent seven provincial firefighters to Australia as part of a contingent of 22 Canadians who will help battle wildfires in the country.

Forests Minister Doug Donaldson says the Australian government asked the Canada Interagency Forest Fire Centre for help.

READ MORE: Crews battle ‘catastrophic’ Australia wildfires amid high winds

Donaldson says the BC Wildfire Service members headed to Australia are all in supervisory roles including directors who prepare plans and oversee the allocation of heavy equipment.

Climate change contributing to Australia’s wildfires emergency says World Meteorological Organization

He says the Canadian contingent was set to depart from Vancouver on Tuesday for a 38-day deployment with an anticipated return date of Jan. 10.

READ MORE: Growing evidence Australia’s wildfires connected to climate change

The crews will fly to Sydney and initially work in the state of New South Wales.

Donaldson says it’s possible more B.C. and Canadian firefighters will be sent to Australia in the coming months.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
