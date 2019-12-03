Menu

Education

Talks continue between Ontario high school teachers, province as deadline looms for 1-day strike

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 3, 2019 12:02 pm
A file photo of an empty classroom. .
A file photo of an empty classroom. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

TORONTO – Ontario‘s education minister says the government wants to reach a deal with the province’s high school teachers to avoid a one-day strike.

Stephen Lecce says the government remains at the bargaining table with public high school teachers to reach a contract agreement.

The teachers plan to walk off the job on Wednesday in a bid to turn up the pressure during tense labour negotiations with the government.

READ MORE: Key contract issues as tensions increase between Ontario public high school teachers’ union, government

The Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation is already conducting a work-to-rule campaign and has been without a contract since the end of August.

Lecce says the main issue is compensation, with the government recently passing legislation to cap annual wage increases for all public sector workers at one per cent for three years.

Story continues below advertisement

The union is asking for inflationary increases, which would amount to about two per cent.

OSSTF announces one day strike Dec. 4
OSSTF announces one day strike Dec. 4
© 2019 The Canadian Press
OntarioOntario governmentEducationFord governmentProvincial GovernmentOntario EducationosstfStephen LecceDoug Ford GovernmentOntario Secondary School Teachers' FederationOntario high school teachersOntario Teachers StrikeEducation Minister Stephen LecceOntario Teachers 1-day Strike
