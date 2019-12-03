Hamilton real estate market remains active

Send this page to someone via email

If you’re thinking of selling your home, now may be the time to do it.

The Realtors Association of Hamilton-Burlington (RAHB) reported 955 residential properties were processed last month.

November sales are down from October and September, but up from November 2018 by 5.5 per cent.

The number of sales increased by 8.6 per cent compared to the same month last year.

The average sale price increased by 2.7 per cent.

“As we near the end of the fall market for 2019, the number of sales and the average price within the RAHB market area are down from the previous month, but up from November of last year,” says RAHB president Bob Van de Vrande.

“This decrease in listings and a higher ratio of solds to listings indicate that the market is currently an opportune time for sellers to consider listing.”

Townhouse sales also increased from November 2018 by 2.9 per cent and the average townhouse sale price increased by 6.8 per cent to $514,488.

Apartment-style property sales decreased by 9.3 per cent from November 2018 and the average price increased by 23.2 per cent.

The average price for residential properties increased by 5.6 per cent from one year ago to $591,334.