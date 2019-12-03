You need to see these photos of Germany’s first twin panda cubs

Send this page to someone via email

Zoo Berlin is seeing double in black and white.

The German zoo welcomed two as-yet-unnamed panda cubs, born just an hour apart from each other on Aug. 31, 2019.

The summer babies were welcomed by mama panda, Meng Meng, and have made history as the first baby pandas to be born in a German zoo.

“Meng Meng and her two cubs coped well with the birth and are all in good health,” Dr. Andrea Knieriem, director of Zoo Berlin and Tierpark Berlin, said at the time.

“Even though these are the first offspring born to our young female panda, she is already doing a wonderful job as a mom.”

The twins now sport the classic black eye patches and white, furry heads, but when they were first born, they were just pink fuzzy things.

Story continues below advertisement

The two cubs were born on Aug. 31 to mother Meng Meng. Zoo Berlin

They opened their eyes for the first time in October. Zoo Berlin

They are yet to be named. Zoo Berlin

In October, their eyes opened for the first time.

Story continues below advertisement

From the beginning, the zoo referred to the cubs as “big one” and “little one” given their size difference, but happily report that they are both the same size now.

READ MORE: Panda cubs to stay at Calgary zoo until early 2020

“Thanks to Meng Meng’s nourishing milk the two siblings are now almost the same size and weight,” Knieriem said in a Zoo Berlin press release.

“They both weigh around [4.4 pounds], and they are about 30 centimetres long, respectively.”

The adorable siblings will live with mom Meng Meng and dad Jiao Qing in Berlin until they turn four, at which time they’ll be relocated to their native country of China.

To raise awareness for the importance of conservation efforts, the zoo has a blog dedicated to the pandas.

Story continues below advertisement

In the blog, the zoo shares important details of the early days of their lives, including one sweet photo of Meng Meng cuddling one of her newborns.

—

meaghan.wray@globalnews.ca

1:36 Washington National Zoo says bye-bye to Bei Bei as he heads to China Washington National Zoo says bye-bye to Bei Bei as he heads to China