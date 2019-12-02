Doug Ford pays up on bet, embraces Winnipeg Blue and Gold at premiers’ meeting

Ontario Premier Doug Ford kicked off the premiers’ meeting just outside Toronto this morning by donning a Winnipeg Blue Bombers jersey.
He lost a bet to Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister over the Grey Cup, in which the Winnipeg team beat the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.
Ford then handed out Toronto Maple Leafs jerseys to all the premiers and welcomed them to Ontario.
He told them they are going to have a “real productive meeting.”
Ford says he thinks the meeting in Mississauga sends a clear message to all of Canada that the premiers may have their differences, but that they are united as a country.
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says the premiers have come to the meeting with various priorities and differing opinions, but the goal is to find a few issues on which they have common ground.
Ford says health care is a concern for everyone, and that all premiers want a 5.2 per cent annual increase to the Canada Health Transfer.
