Politics

Doug Ford pays up on bet, embraces Winnipeg Blue and Gold at premiers’ meeting

By The Canadian Press
Posted December 2, 2019 12:05 pm
Updated December 2, 2019 12:08 pm
Provincial leaders exchange sports jerseys at Premiers meeting
During a meeting between Canada's provincial leaders in Toronto on Monday, Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister presented Ontario Premier Doug Ford with a personalized Winnipeg Blue Bombers football jersey after their historic Grey Cup win last month. Ford then returned the favour by gifting each Premier with Toronto Maple Leafs hockey jerseys.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford kicked off the premiers’ meeting just outside Toronto this morning by donning a Winnipeg Blue Bombers jersey.

He lost a bet to Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister over the Grey Cup, in which the Winnipeg team beat the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Ford then handed out Toronto Maple Leafs jerseys to all the premiers and welcomed them to Ontario.

He told them they are going to have a “real productive meeting.”

Ford says he thinks the meeting in Mississauga sends a clear message to all of Canada that the premiers may have their differences, but that they are united as a country.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says the premiers have come to the meeting with various priorities and differing opinions, but the goal is to find a few issues on which they have common ground.

Ford says health care is a concern for everyone, and that all premiers want a 5.2 per cent annual increase to the Canada Health Transfer.

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister talks about the Bombers big win at the 107th Grey Cup
Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister talks about the Bombers big win at the 107th Grey Cup

 

© 2019 The Canadian Press
