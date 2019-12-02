Saskatchewan bus company expanding service to Regina, Saskatoon and PA

Send this page to someone via email

People travelling between Saskatchewan’s three largest cities have another option now that a local bus company has expanded its service.

KCTI Travels is offering routes between Regina, Saskatoon and Prince Albert.

“We are more than happy to start helping out more communities,” said Charanjit Singh, KCTI Travels director.

“With the amount of calls we were getting every day, people asking ‘when are you starting in Regina? When are you starting Prince Albert?’ We decided we should expand.”

READ MORE: KCTI Travels starts passenger bus service between Saskatoon and Edmonton

KCTI already offers same-day Saskatoon and Edmonton trips covering North Battleford, Lloydminster, Vermilion, Vegreville and Sherwood Park.

The Saskatchewan-based transportation company was the first to offer the Saskatoon-Edmonton route after Greyhound cut its services in October 2018.

Story continues below advertisement

“In our very first months…when there was no Greyhound it was a shock for people,” Singh said.

“They were so thankful to us…they kept saying that we were really helping them. It was very motivational for us.”

The pick-up and drop-off location in Regina is at the Robins Donuts at 1717 Saskatchewan Dr. In Saskatoon, the pick-up and drop-off location is at the Heritage Inn at 102 Cardinal Cres., and in Prince Albert, it is at the Downtown Transfer station at 26 14th St. East in Prince Albert.

One-way fares between Regina and Saskatoon and between Prince Albert and Saskatoon is $30.

Tickets are available five days a week — Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday — and can be purchased either online at www.kcti.ca or while boarding the bus.