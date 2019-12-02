Menu

World

3 dead after plane crashes during emergency landing in San Antonio

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted December 2, 2019 7:58 am
In this image made from video, police view the wreckage of plane crash Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in San Antonio, Texas. .
In this image made from video, police view the wreckage of plane crash Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in San Antonio, Texas. . (KSAT via AP)

Authorities in Texas say three people were killed when a single-engine plane crashed on a city street while attempting to land at San Antonio International Airport.

San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood says the plane went down around 6:30 p.m. Sunday in a commercial and residential area about a mile (1.6 kilometres) west of the airport. Hood says the plane had taken off from Sugar Land, southwest of Houston, and was headed to Boerne when it experienced engine trouble and diverted to San Antonio.

READ MORE: Father among victims in Kingston, Ont., plane crash remembered as ‘tremendous guy’

Hood says flight logs indicated there were three people on board the aircraft.

The Express-News reports that the plane crashed on a street lined with warehouses and several businesses. Apartment buildings and homes are about a block away, and Hood says it’s fortunate no bystanders were injured.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
