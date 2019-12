London Bridge attack victims to be honoured with vigil

Send this page to someone via email

A vigil is planned to pay tribute to those who died in the London Bridge attack and to honor the bystanders who fought the attacker.

The remembrance service Monday at Guildhall Yard is meant to honor former University of Cambridge students Saskia Jones, 23, and Jack Merritt, 25, who were part of a program meant to rehabilitate prisoners.

The pair were fatally stabbed by 28-year-old convicted terrorist Usman Khan during an event designed to connect graduate students with prisoners.

Police later shot Khan dead on the bridge.

Also Monday, West Midlands Police said a 34-year-old man who was arrested in Stoke-on-Trent on suspicion of preparation of terrorist acts has been returned to prison for breaching release conditions. He was held after a search of his home on Saturday.

