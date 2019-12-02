Menu

World

London Bridge attack victims to be honoured with vigil

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted December 2, 2019 5:46 am
Memorial held for victims of London Bridge attack
WATCH: Memorial held for victims of London Bridge attack

A vigil is planned to pay tribute to those who died in the London Bridge attack and to honor the bystanders who fought the attacker.

READ MORE: 2 victims in London Bridge attack were Cambridge University graduates

The remembrance service Monday at Guildhall Yard is meant to honor former University of Cambridge students Saskia Jones, 23, and Jack Merritt, 25, who were part of a program meant to rehabilitate prisoners.

London Bridge attack suspect served past jail time for terrorism offences
London Bridge attack suspect served past jail time for terrorism offences

The pair were fatally stabbed by 28-year-old convicted terrorist Usman Khan during an event designed to connect graduate students with prisoners.

Police later shot Khan dead on the bridge.

READ MORE: Men use narwhal tusk, fire extinguisher to take down London Bridge attacker

Also Monday, West Midlands Police said a 34-year-old man who was arrested in Stoke-on-Trent on suspicion of preparation of terrorist acts has been returned to prison for breaching release conditions. He was held after a search of his home on Saturday.

Story continues below advertisement
