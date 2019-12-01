Menu

Sports

OHL Roundup: Sunday, December 1, 2019

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 1, 2019 5:31 pm

SAULT STE MARIE, Ont. – Liam Foudy scored the overtime winner after setting up the tying goal in the third period, and the London Knights edged the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds 6-5 on Sunday in the Ontario Hockey League.

Connor McMichael scored his 25th of the season for London (17-5-2), and Cole Tymkim, Antonio Stranges, Luke Evangelista and Josh Nelson supplied the rest of the offence.

Cole MacKay had a short-handed goal for the Greyhounds (10-15-2). Zach Trott, Robert Calisti, Jaromir Pytlik and Jaden Peca also scored.

Dylan Myskiw started in net for the Knights, allowing five goals on 22 shots through 44:30. Brett Brochu stopped 9-of-9 attempts the rest of the way.

Sault Ste. Marie’s Bailey Brkin made 33 saves.

WOLVES 5 STEELHEADS 4 (OT)

SUDBURY, Ont. — Quinton Byfield capped a hat trick with the overtime winner 35 seconds into the extra frame, lifting the Wolves (16-11-1) over Mississauga (8-16-2).

67’S 6 BATTALION 1

OTTAWA — Marco Rossi scored two goals and set up another, Joseph Garreffa and Austen Keating had a goal and two helpers apiece, and the 67’s (20-6-0) downed North Bay (5-22-0).

RANGERS 2 STORM 1

KITCHENER, Ont. — Michael Vukojevic scored a short-handed goal into an empty net with 38 seconds left in the game to lift the Rangers (10-10-4) over Guelph (15-3-4).

5 FIREBIRDS STING 3

FLINT, Mich. — Vladislav Kolyachonok scored twice and Jake Durham and Connor Roberts had a goal and an assist apiece as the Firebirds (16-10-0) topped Sarnia (12-14-0).

FRONTENACS vs. GENERALS, ppd.

OSHAWA, Ont. — The game between Kingston (6-15-4) and the Generals (16-8-1) was postponed due to inclement weather. A rescheduled date has not yet been set.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 1, 2019.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
OHLLondon KnightsGuelph StormPeterborough PetesHamilton Bulldogskitchener rangersKingston FrontenacsErie OttersWindsor SpitfiresOwen Sound AttackOttawa 67'sOshawa Generalssarnia stingSaginaw SpiritBarrie ColtsFlint Firebirdsmississauga steelheadsSudbury Wolvesnorth bay battalionNiagara IceDogsSault Ste. Marie Greyhoundsohl-roundup
