Santa Claus Parade hits downtown Vancouver: Here’s what you need to know

Christmas cheer will be spread across downtown Vancouver Sunday as the TELUS Santa Claus Parade hits the streets.

Over 300,000 people are expected to descend on Georgia and Howe streets to take in the parade and several other events nearby, including pictures with Santa and the Christmas Square market.

The parade helps raise money for the CKNW Kids’ Fund and the Greater Vancouver Food Bank, which will be accepting food donations on-site.

Global BC will be broadcasting the parade later this month, with full details below.

If you’re planning to attend, here’s what you need to know to ensure you and your family can take in as much spectacle as possible.

Where can I see the parade?

The parade will start at West Georgia Street and Broughton Street in the West End and head east on Georgia, before turning south on Howe Street and finishing at Howe and Davie Street.

The parade is set to begin at 12 p.m. and finish at around 1:30 p.m.

At 2 p.m., pictures with Santa will be available until 4 p.m. at the TELUS Garden laneway between Georgia and Robson streets near Seymour Street.

Parade organizers say the best viewing spots are at the beginning and end of the route, warning the corner of Howe and Georgia will likely get the most congested.

Accessible viewing is set up on the east side of Howe Street just south of Georgia Street.

With temperatures sitting just above freezing for the start of December, organizers say spectators should dress in layers and maximize their fleece and sweater collection.

Road closures

Parade Route

The following roads will be closed between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.:

West Georgia Street from Cardero to Seymour streets

Howe Street from Dunsmuir to Davie streets

Set-Up/Marshalling Area

The following roads will be closed from 8:30 a.m. until 3 p.m., with parking restrictions in effect until 4 p.m.:

West Georgia Street between Cardero and Broughton streets

Alberni Street between Cardero and Jervis streets

Nicola Street between West Georgia and Robson streets

Broughton Street between West Georgia and Robson streets

Dispersal Area

The following roads will be closed between 10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.:

Hornby Street between Davie and Pacific streets

Drake Street between Howe and Burrard streets

Burrard Street from Pacific to Davie streets

Organizers are urging families to take transit to downtown and walk or bus to the parade route.

The Burrard and Granville SkyTrain stations and Vancouver City Centre Canada Line station are all close to the parade route.

I can’t make it down — when can I watch the parade?

Highlights of the parade will be broadcast on the Global News Hour at 6 on Sunday.

You can also watch a full one-hour parade special on Global BC and BC1 on Dec. 14, 22 and 25 hosted by Paul Haysom and Sonia Sunger.

Highlights will also be posted on globalnews.ca/bc and social media leading up to Christmas.

