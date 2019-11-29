Menu

Canada

Retired TTC worker launches case over air quality in Toronto’s subway system

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 29, 2019 3:57 pm
Passengers wait to board a southbound TTC Line 1 subway train.
Passengers wait to board a southbound TTC Line 1 subway train. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

TORONTO – A retired worker with the Toronto Transit Commission is alleging that the agency has violated the province’s Environmental Protection Act.

Thomas Donnelly has launched a private prosecution alleging the TTC and its CEO allowed the discharge of harmful contaminants into the subway system.

Donnelly claims those discharges negatively affected air quality in the system and he experienced “adverse health effects” as a result.

READ MORE: TTC clarifies air quality in subway system is ‘safe’ following report on high pollution levels

The TTC says it is reviewing the material and will “vigorously defend” itself against the allegations, which have not been proven in court.

Any person in the province can bring a private prosecution by appearing before a justice of the peace and swearing information under oath about an alleged violation of the law.

The justice of the peace must then determine if there are “reasonable and probable grounds” that offences may have been committed, which was the case in this instance.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 The Canadian Press
