Guelph Storm try to keep point streak alive against Saginaw Spirit

The Guelph Storm will welcome the Saginaw Spirit on Friday night to the Sleeman Centre as they look to keep their 12-game point streak alive.

The Storm have posted an 11-0-1 record and have outscored their opponents 53-25 over that span.

Guelph sits in second place in the OHL’s western conference, one point behind the Windsor Spitfires.

Saginaw comes into Guelph having won five of its last seven games.

The Storm will look to contain top NHL prospect Cole Perfetti, who has posted 40 points through 24 games this season. The forward is expected to be one of the top picks in the 2020 draft.

Guelph will then head down Highway 6 on Sunday for a game against the Kitchener Rangers at 2 p.m.

Larry Mellott will have the calls for both games on 1460 CJOY.