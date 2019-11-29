OPP searching for missing man, 45, last known to be in Ottawa

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police are looking for 45-year-old Sean Parker, who was last known to be in Ottawa.

Provincial police are urging anyone with any information about Parker’s whereabouts to contact OPP or Ottawa police.

A spokesperson for the Ottawa Police Service said local police were alerted about Parker’s disappearance on Wednesday.

Police describe Parker as six-feet-two-inches tall, with short black and grey hair and a full black beard. He has a tattoo on his right forearm that reads “Misty Amber,” according to OPP.

Investigators ask anyone with information to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Ottawa police at 1-613-236-1222.

MISSING: #OPP is seeking assistance to locate Sean PARKER – 45 yr old male – 6'2" – short gray/black hair. Last known location in Ottawa. If you have any information, please contact the #OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or @OttawaPolice at 1-613-236-1222. ^lp pic.twitter.com/aIclSMKlkc — OPPCommunicationsER (@OPP_COMM_ER) November 28, 2019

