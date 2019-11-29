OPP searching for missing man, 45, last known to be in Ottawa

Ontario Provincial Police are looking for 45-year-old Sean Parker, who was last known to be in Ottawa.
Provincial police are urging anyone with any information about Parker’s whereabouts to contact OPP or Ottawa police.
A spokesperson for the Ottawa Police Service said local police were alerted about Parker’s disappearance on Wednesday.
Police describe Parker as six-feet-two-inches tall, with short black and grey hair and a full black beard. He has a tattoo on his right forearm that reads “Misty Amber,” according to OPP.
Investigators ask anyone with information to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Ottawa police at 1-613-236-1222.
Saskatoon Crime Stoppers project aims to bring home the missing
COMMENTS