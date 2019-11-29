Menu

Canada

OPP searching for missing man, 45, last known to be in Ottawa

By Beatrice Britneff Global News
Posted November 29, 2019 12:08 pm
Updated November 29, 2019 12:09 pm
OPP are searching for a 45-year-old man who was last known to be in Ottawa.
OPP are searching for a 45-year-old man who was last known to be in Ottawa. Nick Westoll / Global News File

Ontario Provincial Police are looking for 45-year-old Sean Parker, who was last known to be in Ottawa.

Provincial police are urging anyone with any information about Parker’s whereabouts to contact OPP or Ottawa police.

A spokesperson for the Ottawa Police Service said local police were alerted about Parker’s disappearance on Wednesday.

Police describe Parker as six-feet-two-inches tall, with short black and grey hair and a full black beard. He has a tattoo on his right forearm that reads “Misty Amber,” according to OPP.

Investigators ask anyone with information to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Ottawa police at 1-613-236-1222.

