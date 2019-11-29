Menu

Sports

Winnipeg’s Best Rock to host Winnipeg’s best team at Bombers social

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 29, 2019 6:00 am
Updated November 29, 2019 10:39 am
Winnipeg Blue Bombers Adam Bighill hoists the Grey Cup as the team arrives at the Winnipeg James Armstrong Richardson International Airport on Monday, November 25, 2019 after winning the Grey Cup Sunday night.
Winnipeg Blue Bombers Adam Bighill hoists the Grey Cup as the team arrives at the Winnipeg James Armstrong Richardson International Airport on Monday, November 25, 2019 after winning the Grey Cup Sunday night. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski

It’s been almost a week since the big game, but the Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ historic Grey Cup celebration continues Friday night with a Manitoba tradition: a social.

And who better to host an event honouring Winnipeg’s best team, than Winnipeg’s Best Rock?

The social, at RBC Convention Centre, will be hosted by on-air personalities from Power 97, who know a thing or two about throwing a party.

“As a life long Bomber fan, I’ve worn the 29-year drought on my sleeve. This week has been unreal,” said Power Mornings host, Phil Aubrey.

“And what better way to celebrate a Manitoba championship than with a giant social?”

“As a lifelong Manitoban, I know how badly the province has been waiting for this championship,” said Power’s Jay Richardson.

“It’s an absolute honour to be able to host the first Grey Cup celebration in Winnipeg since 1990!”

Friday’s social will run from 7:30 p.m. until midnight. Tickets have been available through Ticketmaster since Tuesday morning, with Bomber season ticket holders being able to get them at a reduced price.

The Bombers are promising a night of live music, as well as an opportunity for fans to meet current players, alumni, mascots, and most importantly, get their picture taken with the Grey Cup.

“This city has been waiting to celebrate for a very long time,” said Power’s Joe Aiello.

“If you couldn’t make the parade, here’s an awesome opportunity to have fun with the team… with our Grey Cup Champions! It will never get old saying that.”

Power’s Shalinda Kirby said the city’s passion for the Bombers is overwhelming.

“What an incredible week! I’m not ready for the celebration to end.”

For younger fans, a family-friendly come-and-go event will be held Saturday at the Convention Centre from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., at no charge.

