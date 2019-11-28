Oakville family physician charged with sexual assault

A family physician in Oakville has been charged with sexual assault in connection with a 2014 reported incident.
The Halton Regional Police child abuse and sexual assault unit has arrested and charged Dr. Clarence Clottey, 59, of Oakville.
Clottey is being held pending a bail hearing in Milton.
Police say the victim is an adult female patient, and investigators believe there may be additional victims.
The 59-year-old is a practising doctor at Bristol Family Physicians in Oakville.
Anyone with information regarding the case is encouraged to contact police.
