Crime

Oakville family physician charged with sexual assault

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted November 28, 2019 2:52 pm
Halton Regional Police have charged an Oakville physician with sexual assault.
Halton Regional Police have charged an Oakville physician with sexual assault.

A family physician in Oakville has been charged with sexual assault in connection with a 2014 reported incident.

The Halton Regional Police child abuse and sexual assault unit has arrested and charged Dr. Clarence Clottey, 59, of Oakville.

Clottey is being held pending a bail hearing in Milton.

 

Police say the victim is an adult female patient, and investigators believe there may be additional victims.

The 59-year-old is a practising doctor at Bristol Family Physicians in Oakville.

Anyone with information regarding the case is encouraged to contact police.

