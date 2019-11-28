‘Scariest sound ever’: Texas plant explosion sparks Thanksgiving evacuation

Two massive explosions — mere hours apart — rocked a small southeastern Texas town on Wednesday, forcing thousands of people to flee their homes.
The first blast at the TPC Group plant in Port Neches, Texas, happened at around 1 a.m. Wednesday. It sparked a fire and sent a massive plume of black smoke into the sky.
Three workers were hurt in the initial blast, but have been since released from the hospital. The remaining 30 employees working at the time were unharmed.
The impact of the blast could be felt and heard in homes several kilometres away from the site. One person who lives about five kilometres away said the blast was “the scariest sound ever.”
Firefighters have been unable to fully access the petrochemical plant, leaving the scope of damage unclear.
The county’s top official told local media it’s a miracle no one died.
Thirteen hours later, a series of secondary explosions sent a steel reactor tower high into the air.
Black debris was reportedly floating in the air hours after the blasts, despite crews’ attempts to douse parts of the site with water.
“The black stuff floating — don’t touch it,” Troy Monk, the director of health, safety and security for TPC Group, told reporters.
Out of fear heat from the fire would further ignite chemical-filled tanks on-site, authorities ordered evacuations of about 60,000 people living within a seven-kilometre radius.
The order came on the eve of the American Thanksgiving holiday. Officials were uncertain when all residents would be able to return.
The fire continued to burn on Thursday.
Authorities say the fire is burning a chemical called butadiene, a colourless gas used to make synthetic rubber and other products.
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality said the compounds released in the smoky plume can cause eye, nose and throat irritation, as well as shortness of breath and nausea.
Air monitoring stations have been set up around the facility. As of now, officials tell ABC in Houston that all air quality levels are within federal and state guidelines.
Fire officials are determined to let the fire burn out. It was not clear as of Thursday morning when it could be extinguished.
Residents who have returned home are left to pick up the pieces. Many reported shattered windows and blown-off doors.
Police went door to door to check on residents and see if anyone was injured.
— With files from The Associated Press and Reuters
COMMENTS