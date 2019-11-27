Menu

Environment

Lethbridge region grinds to a halt during another major snowfall

By Emily Olsen Global News
Posted November 27, 2019 7:17 pm
Updated November 27, 2019 7:31 pm
Lethbridge region grinds to a halt again during another major snowfall
WATCH ABOVE: The Lethbridge area received the brunt of the Southern Alberta snowstorm Wednesday, with upwards of 50 centimetres of snowfall expected in total and nearly zero visibility. Emily Olsen reports.

Lethbridge and area residents are digging themselves out once again after the region was hit with yet another major snowstorm on Wednesday. 

Environment Canada issued a winter storm warning for Southern Alberta, indicating upwards of 50 centimetres of snowfall in some areas, as well as gusting winds and near-zero visibility.

The harsh conditions made driving in Lethbridge difficult and police and fire departments responded to a number of calls for collisions throughout the day.

Lethbridge police tweeted at 8:30 a.m. that officers were already responding to several calls, and asked residents to drive carefully or just stay home.

Story continues below advertisement

Three fire trucks and at least two ambulances rushed to a south side home at around noon in response to a smoke alarm.

The homeowners managed to get their dog out just before fire crews arrived.

Officials on scene said the smoke was due to electrical issues and that the homeowners were very lucky, as older homes like theirs have older electrical wiring, furnaces and chimneys that pose a large fire risk and need to be checked annually.

Environment Canada’s warning says the snowfall is expected to end on Thursday.

It says surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may continue to be difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

