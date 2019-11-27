Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Popular Toronto deli to close its doors after 47 years

By Tom Hayes Global News
Posted November 27, 2019 5:44 pm
Updated November 27, 2019 6:36 pm
Yitz’s Deli closing after 47 years
WATCH ABOVE: Yitz’s Deli owner Barry Silver reflects as the storied deli prepares to close its doors on Sunday. Tom Hayes reports.

It’s a popular stop with a familiar menu with favourites such as corned beef on rye and matzo ball soup but after almost half a century in business, Yitz’s deli is closing its doors.

“We have recipe cards that have been downstairs for 47 years. When we make a Yitz’s burger, our hamburger, from that recipe card it should taste the same as it did 35 years ago,” said owner for the past twenty years, Barry Silver.

It all started at Eglinton Avenue and Avenue Road in 1972 by Yitz Penciner.

READ MORE: Toronto’s iconic Queen Video selling off massive collection before store closure

A young Oswin Buckley said he remembers when he walked in the doors to the deli in 1973 looking for a job. He has since worked the room for 42 years.

“They took me and treated me like part of the family, they showed me everything,” said 69-year-old Buckley.

Story continues below advertisement

Two and a half years ago, the construction for the Toronto Crosstown LTR progressed east to the deli’s front door.

Silver said the construction work, along with barriers caused a 50 per cent drop in business.

READ MORE: Despite celebrity cameos, Toronto coffee shop forced to close due to increasing rent

He also decided that at 70 years of age he wants to spend more time with his family instead of working at the deli seven days a week.

The doors will close on Sunday.

Solver said waking up Monday and going to the deli will feel strange, but he has other other plans.

“I plan to spend lot of time with my wife, she’s starting to get use to me.”

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Yitz's DeliToronto Deli ClosingYitz'sYitz's Deli ClosingYitz's Deli Closing Toronto
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.