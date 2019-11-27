Popular Toronto deli to close its doors after 47 years

Send this page to someone via email

It’s a popular stop with a familiar menu with favourites such as corned beef on rye and matzo ball soup but after almost half a century in business, Yitz’s deli is closing its doors.

“We have recipe cards that have been downstairs for 47 years. When we make a Yitz’s burger, our hamburger, from that recipe card it should taste the same as it did 35 years ago,” said owner for the past twenty years, Barry Silver.

It all started at Eglinton Avenue and Avenue Road in 1972 by Yitz Penciner.

A young Oswin Buckley said he remembers when he walked in the doors to the deli in 1973 looking for a job. He has since worked the room for 42 years.

“They took me and treated me like part of the family, they showed me everything,” said 69-year-old Buckley.

Two and a half years ago, the construction for the Toronto Crosstown LTR progressed east to the deli’s front door.

Silver said the construction work, along with barriers caused a 50 per cent drop in business.

He also decided that at 70 years of age he wants to spend more time with his family instead of working at the deli seven days a week.

The doors will close on Sunday.

Solver said waking up Monday and going to the deli will feel strange, but he has other other plans.

“I plan to spend lot of time with my wife, she’s starting to get use to me.”