Black Rock

Montreal Irish famine victims’ remains found during REM excavation

By The Canadian Press
Posted November 27, 2019 2:37 pm
Updated November 27, 2019 2:38 pm
The Irish commemorative stone, also called the black rock, is seen in Montreal on Friday, March 15, 2019. .
The Irish commemorative stone, also called the black rock, is seen in Montreal on Friday, March 15, 2019. . Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

Archeologists in Montreal have discovered remains of between 12 and 15 people at a site believed to have been a cemetery for Irish immigrants who died after fleeing famine in 1847.

The bone fragments were discovered last week by archeologists digging along the path of a future light-rail system in southwestern Montreal and have been sent to a laboratory for testing.

READ MORE: Irish eyes aren’t smiling: Proposal to name REM station for Landry sparks outcry

Elizabeth Boivin, a spokeswoman for the REM train project, says the bones’ location corresponds to a known cemetery for up to 6,000 Irish immigrants who crossed the ocean only to die in fever sheds erected on the banks of the St. Lawrence River to contain the typhus epidemic.

Commemorative Park planned for Black Rock site
Victor Boyle, co-president of an Irish community group lobbying for a memorial park on the site, says the discovery is a vindication for those have long insisted the site could be the biggest Irish gravesite outside Ireland.

READ MORE: Irish community lauds Hydro-Quebec efforts to create memorial park at Black Rock

He says an analysis of the bones could help historians learn more about the victims’ lives and deaths and maybe even identify their descendants through DNA.

He’s hoping the bones will eventually be reburied at the site, where his group hopes to create the park as a tribute to both the Irish victims and the Montrealers who risked their lives to nurse and care for them.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
