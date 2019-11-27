Menu

Crime

Deliberations underway in Toronto’s College Street Bar gang sex assault trial

By Shallima Maharaj Global News
Posted November 27, 2019 1:57 pm
Updated November 27, 2019 2:01 pm
Fate of 2 men accused in an all-night sex assault of a 24-year old Toronto woman is in the hands of the jury
WATCH ABOVE: Deliberations began Wednesday in the trial of two men accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a downtown Toronto bar in 2016. Shalliima Maharaj has the details.

The jury in the trial of former College Street Bar owner Gavin MacMillan and former manager Enzo De Jesus Carrasco, began deliberating this week.

The two men have been charged with gang sexual assault, forcible confinement and administering a stupefying drug.

Both men have pleaded not guilty.

READ MORE: College Street Bar sold after sexual assault allegations

There have been weeks of testimony and close examination of hours of security footage.

The assault is alleged to have happened on Dec. 14, 2016.

The identity of the female, who was then 24-years-old at the time of the incident, has been protected by a publication ban.

READ MORE: ‘It was horrifying’: Woman recounts alleged gang sexual assault at Toronto’s College Street Bar in court

She testified last month to having two drinks that night, when things started to become hazy. She told court she accepted a third drink, which was a shot of whiskey, at some point.

Story continues below advertisement

She also recounted accepting two lines of cocaine from the men, and described feeling dizzy and sick over the course of the night, even blacking out.

“I remember trying to get out, but I just couldn’t. Because it felt like…it felt like my head and my body were not cooperating,” she said.

MacMillan and Currasco have both testified that the sex was consensual.

Victim of alleged sexual assault at College Street Bar in Toronto testifies
Victim of alleged sexual assault at College Street Bar in Toronto testifies
