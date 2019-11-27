Deliberations underway in Toronto’s College Street Bar gang sex assault trial

Send this page to someone via email

The jury in the trial of former College Street Bar owner Gavin MacMillan and former manager Enzo De Jesus Carrasco, began deliberating this week.

The two men have been charged with gang sexual assault, forcible confinement and administering a stupefying drug.

Both men have pleaded not guilty.

There have been weeks of testimony and close examination of hours of security footage.

The assault is alleged to have happened on Dec. 14, 2016.

The identity of the female, who was then 24-years-old at the time of the incident, has been protected by a publication ban.

She testified last month to having two drinks that night, when things started to become hazy. She told court she accepted a third drink, which was a shot of whiskey, at some point.

She also recounted accepting two lines of cocaine from the men, and described feeling dizzy and sick over the course of the night, even blacking out.

“I remember trying to get out, but I just couldn’t. Because it felt like…it felt like my head and my body were not cooperating,” she said.

MacMillan and Currasco have both testified that the sex was consensual.

