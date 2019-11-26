Menu

Weather

Special weather statements issued for many Maritime regions on Thursday  

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted November 26, 2019 8:15 pm
Global News Morning Forecast: November 26
Alyse Hand gives us the weather forecast for the Maritimes.

Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for many counties in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick on Thursday.

The national weather forecaster issued the statements for all of southwestern Nova Scotia, Halifax and surrounding areas, as well as southern New Brunswick.

Mainland Nova Scotia is expected to receive between 20 to 40 millimetres of rain, along with five to 10 centimetres of snow.

Coastal communities worried about the impact of storm surges on local infrastructure
Coastal communities worried about the impact of storm surges on local infrastructure

The rain is expected to arrive Wednesday night, according to Environment Canada, but likely will mix with or change to snow over inland areas and especially over higher terrain Thursday morning.

New Brunswick will likely be receiving more snow than rain, Environment Canada says. Five to 15 centimetres is expected to land in southern New Brunswick.

The messy weather is expected to arrive Wednesday night into Thursday afternoon.

Story continues below advertisement

“Snow could become mixed with rain later Thursday morning and into the afternoon, which could reduce snowfall accumulations in some areas,” Environment Canada stated.

