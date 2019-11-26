Special weather statements issued for many Maritime regions on Thursday  

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for many counties in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick on Thursday.

The national weather forecaster issued the statements for all of southwestern Nova Scotia, Halifax and surrounding areas, as well as southern New Brunswick.

Mainland Nova Scotia is expected to receive between 20 to 40 millimetres of rain, along with five to 10 centimetres of snow.

The rain is expected to arrive Wednesday night, according to Environment Canada, but likely will mix with or change to snow over inland areas and especially over higher terrain Thursday morning.

New Brunswick will likely be receiving more snow than rain, Environment Canada says. Five to 15 centimetres is expected to land in southern New Brunswick.

The messy weather is expected to arrive Wednesday night into Thursday afternoon.

“Snow could become mixed with rain later Thursday morning and into the afternoon, which could reduce snowfall accumulations in some areas,” Environment Canada stated.