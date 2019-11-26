OPP issue MedicAlert reminder after London senior found wandering overnight

Send this page to someone via email

OPP say a London senior is back home safe with their family after wandering outside of the city early Tuesday morning.

It was around 3 a.m. when Elgin OPP say a motorist called them after spotting an 80-year-old wandering along Elginfield Road.

“A person that was driving by saw this individual all in dark clothing, and they said they almost came close to hitting them,” Const. Adam Crewdson told 980 CFPL.

“They called police and let us know that the person was wandering on the roadway… we were able to locate them and then take them into our care and then contacted family which came out and then picked up the individual.”

Police have not released any other information about the senior, but did confirm that they were not registered with MedicAlert.

OPP began partnering with MedicAlert in June and London police quickly followed in August.

Crewdson says the service not only keeps identifying information like the person’s name, age and description, but also allows for loved ones to add other personal details that can help emergency personnel.

“Say, like, ‘this person, you can use de-escalating technique with this individual, or they like these things,’ just so you have that quick connection with somebody, and that’s just a way that us as emergency services can connect with your loved ones immediately,” he explained.

“You know them, but you can register them and pass along the information, and then we can use that later on if we ever do come across them in a situation where they need help.”

