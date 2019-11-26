Menu

Environment

Ontario auditor general says green energy cancellation costs deemed reasonable

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 26, 2019 3:31 pm
NDP ask Ontario auditor general to investigate cost of green energy contract cancellations
ABOVE: The NDPs are asking Ontario’s auditor general to launch an investigation into the cost of the Ford government ripping up green energy contracts. Travis Dhanraj reports.

TORONTO – Ontario’s auditor general says she has looked at the government’s $231 million estimate of the cost of cancelling green energy contracts and deemed it reasonable.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath had asked Bonnie Lysyk to probe the price tag, saying she is concerned the final cost of cancelling 750 contracts could surpass $231 million.

READ MORE: NDP asks auditor general to probe green energy contract cancellations in Ontario

The NDP first reported the cost of the cancellations last week, saying the figure was listed as “other transactions” in government documents detailing spending in the 2018-2019 fiscal year.

Lysyk has written to Horwath in response, saying her office looked at that cost as part of its audit of those financial statements and that it was reasonable as of March 31.

READ MORE: Ford government’s cancellation of green energy deals costs Ontario $231 million

She says the office will revisit the costs again in March 2020 as part of its audit of this year’s financial statements, but for a full special audit, that request has to come from a cabinet minister, the legislative assembly or a legislative committee.

Story continues below advertisement

Energy Minister Greg Rickford says the auditor has done her work and was satisfied.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
Ontario politicsOntario governmentAndrea HorwathGreen EnergyOntario PC GovernmentOntario Green EnergyNDP leader HorwathGreen Energy CancellationOntario Audiot GeneraOntario Green Energy ContractsOntario Green Energy Contracts Cancelled
