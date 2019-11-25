Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
cbsa lawsuit

Former CBSA agent files lawsuit over agency’s handling of harassment complaint

By Jill Bennett Global News
Posted November 25, 2019 9:38 pm
CBSA sued by former agent
WATCH: CBSA sued by former agent

A former officer for the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has filed a lawsuit against the agency, claiming its response to her sexual harassment claim added insult to injury.

Jannelle Buchanan alleges she was subjected to intense and inappropriate interrogation after filing a complaint against a male co-worker.

Buchanan worked as a firearms instructor with the CBSA.

READ MORE: Federal Court approves $900M deal to settle Canadian military sexual assault, harassment cases

She claims that in the spring of 2015, she was barbecuing food for staff working a Saturday overtime shift when she was inappropriately approached by a male employee.

“This individual came up behind me, grabbed my hips, thrusted himself into me and made the comment if he was single I could cook for him anytime,” she told Global News.

She says she witnessed the same employee refusing to fail candidates taking tests if they were young, attractive women, and approaching women, sometimes offering to hold a rag under their noses.

Story continues below advertisement

“He would say, ‘Does this smell like chloroform to you?'” Buchanan said.

“I witnessed him do that several times. He never did that to me. I witnessed him call himself the ‘ether bunny.'”

Tweet This

The following year Buchanan, along with several others, filed a formal complaint of sexual harassment and bullying against the employee. He was fired in 2017.

READ MORE: Universities failing to protect athletes from abusive coaches, students say

Buchanan has now filed a civil suit against CBSA and two other employees. The suit claims that during an investigation that followed the firing of the employee, Buchanan was degraded and humiliated by a female employee who frisked her.

“As she got to my groin area she actually started laughing and said, ‘I haven’t done this for a really long time,’ which was appalling,” said Buchanan.

“So I’m there getting frisked and groped trying not to cry.”

Buchanan alleges that she was questioned for more than three hours about her personal life.

“Eighty per cent of my interview was sexual in nature, basically about my off duty conduct,” she said.

READ MORE: Ottawa fights back against proposed class action over RCMP bullying and intimidation

“That interview was worse than any of the sexual harassment or sexual assault that I endured as an employee. That was hands down the worst thing that I have ever gone through.”

Story continues below advertisement

Buchanan resigned from the CBSA in March 2019, but says she filed the suit because she doesn’t want anyone else to go through what she did, and to counter what she sees as a chill within the organization about speaking out about harassment.

Both the CBSA and the Customs and Immigration Union declined to comment on the case.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CBSACanada Border Services Agencysexual harassment lawsuitcbsa harassmentcbsa lawsuitcbsa sexual harassment
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.