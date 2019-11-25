Menu

Crime

Police investigating reported armed robbery in Mount Brydges

By Jake Jeffrey 980 CFPL
Posted November 25, 2019 11:30 am
Strathroy-Caradoc police are investigating after an alleged armed robbery in Mount Brydges.
Strathroy-Caradoc police say they are investigating a report of an early morning armed robbery at a convenience store in Mount Brydges.

Police say a male suspect entered the Mac’s Convenience Store on Adelaide Road around 2 a.m. Monday, allegedly armed with a knife, and then fled with a small amount of cash.

The suspect is described as a 30-year-old white man who stands roughly five feet 10 inches tall. Police say he was wearing a black hooded jacket, a tuque and a black mask covering his face.

Before entering the business, police say the suspect was driving a 2008 black Dodge Nitro with the Ontario licence plate CJCF 691.

According to police, the vehicle has a noticeable plastic patch covering the rear driver’s side window, one steel winter rim on the rear wheel on the driver’s side and with three spoked rims on the other tires.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Strathroy-Caradoc Police Service or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Strathroy-Caradoc police received a report of an armed robbery in Mount Brydges on Monday morning.
