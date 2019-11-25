Menu

Health

Province looking to add new mental health, addiction recovery beds

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 25, 2019 11:38 am
Manitoba health minister Cameron Friesen.
Manitoba health minister Cameron Friesen. Marek Tkach / Global News

The province is looking to add 100 supportive recovery beds to strengthen mental health and addictions services across Manitoba.

Health minister Cameron Friesen said Monday the extra beds will help those who’ve completed treatment get back on their feet and reduce relapse rates.

“We are committed to improving mental health and addictions services so that Manitobans going through recovery get the support they need to successfully transition back into the community,” said Friesen.

“By adding 100 new supportive housing beds, we will give Manitobans who have completed treatment a better chance of successfully rebuilding their lives.”

The province will be issuing a request for proposals before the end of the year to expand its supportive housing capacity across Manitoba.

Manitoba currently has recovery housing available to 174 people each year, combined across seven organizations.

Friesen said the new beds are intended to address growing demand for the service.

