Transcona house fire sends two to hospital

By Will Reimer Global News
Posted November 24, 2019 5:13 pm
Updated November 24, 2019 5:27 pm
Emergency crews respond to fire in Transcona that sends two to hospital
Two people were sent two hospital in stable condition Sunday afternoon following a house fire in the 800 block of McMeans Ave in Transcona.

A fire at a home in the 800 block of McMeans Avenue East in Transcona Sunday afternoon sent two people to hospital in stable condition.

The pair had self-evacuated by the time crews arrived.

A cat died in the fire while crews also rescued a dog from inside the building.

District 24 Chief Terry Mymko says a neighbour was also checked out at the scene after attempting to put out the fire.

A fire at a home in Transcona sent two people to hospital Sunday afternoon.
A fire at a home in Transcona sent two people to hospital Sunday afternoon.

Mymko says the blaze is believed to have started in the kitchen, and was well-involved by the time crews arrived.

READ MORE: Winnipeg firefighters douse 2 overnight blazes

In a release, the city says it was declared under control at 2:17 p.m.; a little over half an hour after crews received the call.

A fire at a home in Transcona sent two people to hospital and claimed the life of a cat Sunday afternoon.
A fire at a home in Transcona sent two people to hospital and claimed the life of a cat Sunday afternoon. Kelly Moore

At least five fire trucks, two ambulances, and several other emergency vehicles – including Winnipeg police – were on scene.

An adjacent suite sustained some minor smoke and water damage, but Mymko said all the other tenants are being allowed back into their homes.

