Canada

Vehicle crashes into OPP cruiser stopped on Highway 404, officer injured

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted November 24, 2019 2:45 pm
Police posted this photo of the crash scene Sunday.
Police posted this photo of the crash scene Sunday. Twitter / @OPP_HSD

Officials say an Ontario Provincial Police officer was injured Sunday after a vehicle crashed into their cruiser while they were assisting a driver on Highway 404.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the crash happened around 9 a.m. near Bloomington Road.

Schmidt said officers were responding to numerous collisions in the area due to icy road conditions.

“As one of the officers was out attending to one of those vehicles that had crashed, another vehicle slammed into the back of the police vehicle,” he said.

Photos posted to Twitter show extensive damage to the police cruiser and the other vehicle.

Schmidt said the police vehicle had lights flashing at the time of the incident and the officer was sitting inside.

Both the officer and the driver had to be taken to hospital, but have since been released.

“When we have emergency responders, emergency vehicles, and tow trucks on-scene already, drivers need to be that much more alert and aware of possible dangerous conditions,” Schmidt said.

He said charges are pending against the driver, but it is unclear what charges they are facing.

“As other drivers and motorists are approaching, you are required by law to slow down and move over.”

“When you see stopped emergency vehicles … they’re dealing with a situation that is focusing their attention on the circumstances around that,” he said.

CrashOPPCollisionOntario Provincial Policehighway 404HWY 404bloomington roadHighway 404 and Bloomington RoadOPP cruiser struck
