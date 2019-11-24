Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

London police seek help in finding missing London man

By Nick Van Overloop Global News
Posted November 24, 2019 9:25 am
Police say Dylan King was last seen at around 8:50 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22 in the area of 840 Exeter Road.
Police say Dylan King was last seen at around 8:50 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22 in the area of 840 Exeter Road. police handout

The London Police Service is seeking the public’s help in locating 25-year-old Dylan King of London, Ont.

Police say Dylan was last seen at around 8:50 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22 in the area of 840 Exeter Road.

He’s described as approximately 5’7’’, 150 lbs, with short brown hair and scruffy brown facial hair.

READ MORE: Missing teen last seen at Winnipeg high school found, say police

Dylan was last seen wearing grey track pants, a dark navy blue winter hooded jacket with writing on the hood and brown Timberland boots. Police say he was also carrying a gym bag at the time.

Family and police are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information is urged to contact London Police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS 8477.

Story continues below advertisement
Teen’s GoPro camera helps bring answers in missing person’s case
Teen’s GoPro camera helps bring answers in missing person’s case
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
LondonMissingmissing personLondon PoliceMissing Manexeter roadPersonfinding
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.