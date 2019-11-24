London police seek help in finding missing London man

Send this page to someone via email

The London Police Service is seeking the public’s help in locating 25-year-old Dylan King of London, Ont.

Police say Dylan was last seen at around 8:50 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22 in the area of 840 Exeter Road.

He’s described as approximately 5’7’’, 150 lbs, with short brown hair and scruffy brown facial hair.

Dylan was last seen wearing grey track pants, a dark navy blue winter hooded jacket with writing on the hood and brown Timberland boots. Police say he was also carrying a gym bag at the time.

Family and police are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information is urged to contact London Police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS 8477.

