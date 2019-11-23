Menu

World

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in hospital after chills, fever

By Staff Reuters
Posted November 23, 2019 7:09 pm
Updated November 23, 2019 7:15 pm
In this Oct. 21, 2019, file photo, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg gestures while speaking during the inaugural Herma Hill Kay Memorial Lecture at the University of California at Berkeley, in Berkeley, Calif. .
In this Oct. 21, 2019, file photo, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg gestures while speaking during the inaugural Herma Hill Kay Memorial Lecture at the University of California at Berkeley, in Berkeley, Calif. . (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

Liberal U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is in a Maryland hospital after suffering from chills and a fever, but is expected to be released on Sunday, the Supreme Court said on Saturday.

READ MORE: Ruth Bader Ginsburg says she is on her way to ‘being very well’ after cancer treatment

Ginsburg has faced several health scares over the past year, including in August, when she underwent radiation therapy for pancreatic cancer.

Ginsburg, 86, began experiencing the symptoms earlier on Friday. She went to a hospital in Washington before being transferred to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore for more evaluations and treatment of any possible infection, the court said.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg is on her way to being 'very well'
Ruth Bader Ginsburg is on her way to being ‘very well’

But the justice’s symptoms have abated after antibiotics and fluids and she is expected to be released from the hospital on Sunday morning, the court said.

READ MORE: Ruth Bader Ginsburg awarded honourary degree in 1st outing since cancer treatment

Story continues below advertisement

Ginsburg is the oldest justice on the court. Her health is closely watched because a Supreme Court vacancy would give President Donald Trump the opportunity to appoint a third justice to the nine-member court and prod it further to the right.

Last December, Ginsburg had two cancerous nodules removed from her left lung, and has previously been treated for pancreatic cancer in 2009 and colon cancer in 1999.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg treated for pancreatic cancer
Ruth Bader Ginsburg treated for pancreatic cancer
© 2019 Reuters
Ruth Bader GinsburgUS Supreme CourtRBGginsburg in hospital
