Philadelphia hosts Calgary after Giroux’s 2-goal game

Calgary Flames (10-12-3, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (11-7-4, fifth in the Metropolitan Division)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia hosts the Calgary Flames after Claude Giroux scored two goals in the Flyers’ 5-3 victory over the Hurricanes.

The Flyers are 6-1-3 at home. Philadelphia has scored 17 power-play goals, converting on 20.7% of chances.

The Flames have gone 4-9-1 away from home. Calgary is the last team in the league averaging just 6.3 points per game. Matthew Tkachuk leads them with 20 total points.

In their last matchup on Oct. 15, Calgary won 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Philippe Myers leads the Flyers with a plus-eight in 10 games played this season. Giroux has totalled 10 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Tkachuk leads the Flames with 20 points, scoring 10 goals and registering 10 assists. Sean Monahan has scored three goals over the last 10 games for Calgary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 3-6-1, averaging 1.9 goals, 3.5 assists, 4.3 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .904 save percentage.

Flyers: 5-2-3, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.5 assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .924 save percentage.

Flyers Injuries: Scott Laughton: day to day (broken finger).

Flames Injuries: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.