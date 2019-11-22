Menu

Crime

Hamilton police shut down Barton Street for investigation

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted November 22, 2019 5:01 pm
Updated November 22, 2019 5:05 pm
Hamilton police investigating an incident on Barton Street near Lottridge Street.
Hamilton police investigating an incident on Barton Street near Lottridge Street. Don Mitchell / Global News

Hamilton police have closed off several blocks of Barton street between Lottridge Street and Sherman Avenue North for an investigation.

Detectives have not released details on the nature of the incident but did reveal they were called out to the location around Noon on Friday.

Two elementary schools –  St. Ann’s Catholic and Prince Of Wales – were put in to hold and secures for several hours.

The schools have since sent students home.

 

