Hamilton police shut down Barton Street for investigation

Hamilton police have closed off several blocks of Barton street between Lottridge Street and Sherman Avenue North for an investigation.
Detectives have not released details on the nature of the incident but did reveal they were called out to the location around Noon on Friday.
Two elementary schools – St. Ann’s Catholic and Prince Of Wales – were put in to hold and secures for several hours.
The schools have since sent students home.
