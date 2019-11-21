NCC approves final plan for Sparks Street revitalization

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Alta Vista Public School closed Thursday, Friday for emergency repairs Mayor Jim Watson, who sits on the NCC’s board but without a voting role, says that while the improvements are a step in the right direction, he thinks the federal government should step up to fill some of the vacant shops on their site on the street. Mayor Jim Watson, who sits on the NCC’s board but without a voting role, says that while the improvements are a step in the right direction, he thinks the federal government should step up to fill some of the vacant shops on their site on the street.

“There’s a lot of really good ideas, very energetic, and it greens the place up a lot more than it is now,” said Watson.

“We need to convince the federal government, which is the primary over on the north side of the mall, to be more actively engaged because most of the vacancies are on the north side of the government’s side of the property.”

As for the next steps in the project, the plan will now be submitted to Ottawa city council later this month.

Through next winter and into 2022, the city will begin planning and engineering the project with spring 2022 being the earliest start date for construction.