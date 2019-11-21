Saskatchewan-based Bomber fan ready to make the drive to Calgary for the big game

Send this page to someone via email

A die-hard Winnipeg Blue Bombers fan is preparing to drive out to Calgary to watch her team compete for the CFL’s top prize, but the lengthy trip to the Grey Cup game isn’t anything new.

In fact, for Allison Zimmer, long drives are all part of the Bomber fan experience.

She told 680 CJOB she grew up in Inglis, Man., about a four-hour trip to and from Winnipeg, and is currently living in Norquay, Sask., a further hour-and-a-half away – yet she still dutifully attends every Bombers home game.

“The only one I missed this year was when the roads were all closed in October with that bad storm,” she said. Tweet This

“I got almost an hour, hour-and-a-half from Winnipeg (before having to turn back).

“I absolutely love the Bombers. My mom got me hooked on them when I was just a little girl and would take me to games when I was growing up. I’m going to continue the tradition and keep going to games and hopefully get my kids hooked on them too.”

Zimmer said despite living in Saskatchewan Roughriders territory, she still wears her Bombers fandom on her sleeve – or in this case, her shoulder – and Riders fans will never convince her to support any other CFL team.

“They can’t get me changed. I even have the Bomber logo tattooed on my shoulder. You’ll never get me changed,” she said.

At Sunday’s Grey Cup final, Zimmer and another Bombers season ticket holder from Saskatchewan will be meeting up with a pair of fellow blue and gold fans who know a little something about travelling to games.

“There’s a couple coming out from California who are also fans of the Bombers who are flying out, and we’re all going to be sitting together,” she said.

“We ended up getting four seats together and we’re all going to be sitting together cheering on our team.

“I have faith in our team that we’re gonna pull out that win against Hamilton.”

