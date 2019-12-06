Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Environment

Peterborough zoo introduces new Eurasian lynx

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 6, 2019 1:56 pm
Check out the new exhibits at Riverview Park & Zoo
Global Peterborough's Caley Bedore stops by the Riverview Park and Zoo to check out what is new at the facility and meet the zoo's newest resident, a Eurasian lynx.

There’s one cool cat at the Riverview Park and Zoo in Peterborough.

READ MORE: Expanded meerkat exhibit unveiled at Peterborough zoo

Hazard is a 9-year-old Eurasian lynx.

The feline came from the Little Ray’s Nature Centre in Ottawa and was officially welcomed to her new exhibit in late November.

“She was hand-raised,” said zookeeper Sharolyn Herringa. “So that means she can’t go back out into the wild. That unfortunately wouldn’t work very well.”

The tufts on the ears are a distinctive mark for the lynx.

The wildcat exhibit has expanded with viewing glass.

The zoo is owned by the City of Peterborough and is open year-round. Admission is free.

Story continues below advertisement
Rare Canadian Lynx captured in Michigan
Rare Canadian Lynx captured in Michigan
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Riverview Park and ZoolynxPeterborough ZooHazardnew animal at Peterborough zoonew lynx at zooPeterborough Riverview Park and Zoo
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.