Peterborough zoo introduces new Eurasian lynx

There’s one cool cat at the Riverview Park and Zoo in Peterborough.
Hazard is a 9-year-old Eurasian lynx.
The feline came from the Little Ray’s Nature Centre in Ottawa and was officially welcomed to her new exhibit in late November.
“She was hand-raised,” said zookeeper Sharolyn Herringa. “So that means she can’t go back out into the wild. That unfortunately wouldn’t work very well.”
The tufts on the ears are a distinctive mark for the lynx.
The wildcat exhibit has expanded with viewing glass.
The zoo is owned by the City of Peterborough and is open year-round. Admission is free.
