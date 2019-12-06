Peterborough zoo introduces new Eurasian lynx

Send this page to someone via email

There’s one cool cat at the Riverview Park and Zoo in Peterborough.

Hazard is a 9-year-old Eurasian lynx.

The feline came from the Little Ray’s Nature Centre in Ottawa and was officially welcomed to her new exhibit in late November.

“She was hand-raised,” said zookeeper Sharolyn Herringa. “So that means she can’t go back out into the wild. That unfortunately wouldn’t work very well.”

The tufts on the ears are a distinctive mark for the lynx.

The wildcat exhibit has expanded with viewing glass.

The zoo is owned by the City of Peterborough and is open year-round. Admission is free.

