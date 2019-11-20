Menu

Edmonton Health Matters

Features

Special guests from Kids With Cancer Society become Global Edmonton reporters

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted November 20, 2019 3:55 pm
Global News reporter for a day dream experience
WATCH ABOVE: Global Edmonton hosted five kids from the Kids With Cancer Society for a dream experience to be a reporter for the day. The kids joined Global News at Noon to see what it's like to be in front of the camera.

Many often wonder what it’s like to work at Global News and on Wednesday, five very special guests had the chance to find out.

Five young people from the Kids With Cancer Society spent the day at Global Edmonton on Wednesday, learning what it’s like to be a reporter. The visit is part of a Dream Experience, which is an auction item at the Beaded Journey Gala every spring.

This year, Global Edmonton welcomed 15-year-old Dylan Labossiere, 14-year-old Julia Mazur, 16-year-old Katie Antypowich, 15-year-old Bronson Gordon and 12-year-old Taysha Cardinal to the station for the day.

The first thing they did when they arrived was head to the control room to watch how Global News at Noon is produced. Then, they went down to the studio to get a taste of what life in front of the camera is like.

Story continues below advertisement

Katie and Dylan helped chief meteorologist Jesse Beyer with his weather forecast at noon.

Guests from Kids With Cancer Society help present Edmonton weather forecast
Their afternoon will be spent in the hustle and bustle of the busy newsroom, gathering the interviews they need for their story. Reporter Sarah Kraus is mentoring the kids to help them write their story in time for their 6 p.m. deadline.

The total amount raised for this year’s Dream Experience was $59,000. Donors to the Dream Experience were Victory Homes and Frank and Agnes Lovsin.

