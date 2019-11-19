Menu

Canada

Missing Okanagan teens found ‘safe and unharmed’: RCMP

By Megan Turcato Global News
Posted November 19, 2019 12:09 pm
Updated November 19, 2019 12:14 pm
Trinity Erickson and Michael Campbell, both 14, have been found.
Trinity Erickson and Michael Campbell, both 14, have been found. RCMP

A pair of teenagers who were missing for five days have been found “safe and unharmed,” RCMP in Kelowna announced late on Monday.

The pair had been missing since the previous Thursday, Nov. 14, when they were last seen at their respective homes.

In a public appeal for information on Monday afternoon, police said Trinity Erickson and Michael Campbell, both 14, were travelling together and may be in Armstrong.

However, the RCMP said there was nothing to indicate foul play was involved in their disappearance.

A social media post from a woman who identified herself as Erickson’s aunt said both families “are very grateful to have the kids safe.”

“Thank you so much to every single person who shared, commented, searched and helped in any way they possibly could,” wrote Mikayla Erickson.

“Every person contributed to this outcome.”

KelownaMissing PersonsKelowna RCMPArmstrongMissing TeensMichael CampbellMissing Teens FoundTrinity EricksonKelowna missing teensKelowna missing teens foundmissing Kelowna teens
