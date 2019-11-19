Concerned groups assess Nova Scotia mill’s plan to pump effluent into strait

Send this page to someone via email

Groups that have voiced concerns about a Nova Scotia pulp mill’s plan to pump millions of litres of treated wastewater into the Northumberland Strait are to issue a response to that plan Tuesday.

Northern Pulp submitted thousands of pages of documents to the provincial Environment Department in early October as part of a required focus report on its proposed effluent treatment plant for the mill near Pictou, N.S.

The public had until Nov. 8 to submit comment on the report to the department, and Environment Minister Gordon Wilson is to make a final decision on the treatment plant by mid-December.

Several groups are scheduled to give their assessments of the focus report at a news conference in Pictou this morning, including the Town of Pictou, Pictou Landing First Nation, fishermen from across the Maritimes and the environmental group Friends of the Northumberland Strait.

All have previously voiced opposition to using a pipe to pump 85 million litres of treated effluent daily into the rich fishing grounds of the strait.

Company officials have said that if their plan is not approved, the mill will close, putting more than 300 employees out of work.